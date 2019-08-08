Napa Valley Community Foundation has appointed four local leaders to its board of directors.
They are:
• Bob Fiddaman, a Napa resident and former executive in the fields of real estate finance and pension investment management.
• Erika Lubensky, a Napa resident and executive director at Community Resources for Children.
• Tom McBroom, a St. Helena resident and former executive vice president of World Savings.
• Robert Murphy, an Angwin resident and senior manager in the tax department of Frank, Rimerman + Co. LLP.
Info: napavalleycf.org