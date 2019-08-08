{{featured_button_text}}

Napa Valley Community Foundation has appointed four local leaders to its board of directors.

They are:

• Bob Fiddaman, a Napa resident and former executive in the fields of real estate finance and pension investment management.

• Erika Lubensky, a Napa resident and executive director at Community Resources for Children.

• Tom McBroom, a St. Helena resident and former executive vice president of World Savings.

• Robert Murphy, an Angwin resident and senior manager in the tax department of Frank, Rimerman + Co. LLP.

Info: napavalleycf.org

