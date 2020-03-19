You are the owner of this article.
Biz Buzz: Napa Valley Distillery offers free hand sanitizer
Biz Buzz

Biz Buzz: Napa Valley Distillery offers free hand sanitizer

Arthur Hartunian of Napa Valley Distillery.

Arthur Hartunian of Napa Valley Distillery. 

 Jennifer Huffman, Register

Napa Valley Distillery has made a batch of premium hand sanitizer, which it is offering to Napa residents free of charge.

There is a limit of one bottle per person.

The sanitizer, called "Stay Strong Napa," is made with distilled grape and grain spirits combined with natural oils and essences. It is not for consumption.

It is a spray sanitizer, not a liquid.  

The business is located at 2485 Stockton St. in Napa, near California Boulevard. Hours: Monday to Friday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Info: 707-265-6272

You can reach Jennifer Huffman at 256-2218 or jhuffman@napanews.com

Business Editor

Jennifer Huffman

