Biz buzz: Napa Valley Fumé earns cannabis industry recognition

Napa Valley Fumé, a premium seed-to-sale cannabis company, was recognized by Cannabis Business Times as the "Best Cannabis Company to Work For" in the cultivation category, said a news release.

Co-founded by long-time winemaker and Napa Valley Cannabis Association co-founder, Eric Sklar, and Jake Kloberdanz, CEO of ONEHOPE Wine, the company prides itself on above market wages, employee growth opportunities and offering a family working environment, said the release.

“Napa Valley Fumé looks after its employees in multiple ways, beyond health insurance-from celebrating birthdays and work anniversaries to helping take care of them when they are sick.”

Napa Valley Fumé launched in 2019 and introduced its first sun-grown cannabis brand LAKE GRADE. Recently, it became the first company to be awarded an indoor cannabis cultivation license in Napa County.

