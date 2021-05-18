 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Biz buzz: Napa Valley Personalized Healthcare partners with the Watermark

Biz buzz: Napa Valley Personalized Healthcare partners with the Watermark

{{featured_button_text}}
Napa Valley Personalized Healthcare

Alex De Moraes, M.D., David Jue, M.D. and Rony Kako, M.D. of Napa Valley Personalized Healthcare. 

 Jennifer Huffman, Register

The Watermark at Napa Valley, a new senior living community with 185 residences, recently started a partnership with medical concierge service Napa Valley Personalized Healthcare to provide personalized healthcare services to its residents.

As a result of the collaboration, the three physicians from Napa Valley Personalized Healthcare will visit The Watermark at Napa Valley several times a week, allowing residents to build a more personal relationship with their doctors and receive higher quality healthcare, said a news release. 

The physicians are: Rony Kako, M.D., David Jue, M.D. and Alex De Moraes, M.D.

“This collaboration is incredibly important for seniors, as many of them have problems with mobility and accessibility that make traveling to clinics and hospitals more difficult. This problem is compounded by the low number of primary care options in Napa, making it hard for residents to find healthcare solutions that fit their needs,” said a news release.

Info: nvpersonalizedhealth.com, 707-257-1550, watermarknapavalley.com, 707-345-1480.

Napa locals have long wished for a new grocery store to replace this closed Safeway. In the meantime, soil from a former dry cleaner needs to be remediated. Take a look at the process.

Catch up on Napa County's top news stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Dumb mistakes you can avoid when investing

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News