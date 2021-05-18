Biz buzz: Napa Valley Personalized Healthcare partners with the Watermark

The Watermark at Napa Valley, a new senior living community with 185 residences, recently started a partnership with medical concierge service Napa Valley Personalized Healthcare to provide personalized healthcare services to its residents.

As a result of the collaboration, the three physicians from Napa Valley Personalized Healthcare will visit The Watermark at Napa Valley several times a week, allowing residents to build a more personal relationship with their doctors and receive higher quality healthcare, said a news release.

The physicians are: Rony Kako, M.D., David Jue, M.D. and Alex De Moraes, M.D.

“This collaboration is incredibly important for seniors, as many of them have problems with mobility and accessibility that make traveling to clinics and hospitals more difficult. This problem is compounded by the low number of primary care options in Napa, making it hard for residents to find healthcare solutions that fit their needs,” said a news release.