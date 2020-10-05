Biz buzz: Napa Valley Register front office reopens to the public

The front office and lobby of the Napa Valley Register is once again open to the public, after temporarily being closed to guests due to COVID-19. Residents or visitors who wish to pay an invoice, buy a paper, take out an ad or need any other help can now enter the lobby. Social distancing and a face covering are required.
The Napa Valley Register is located at 1615 Soscol Ave., at the corner of Vallejo St. in Napa. Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Info: 707-226-3711, napavalleyregister.com
