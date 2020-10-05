 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Biz buzz: Napa Valley Register front office reopens to the public
Biz buzz

Biz buzz: Napa Valley Register front office reopens to the public

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
The Napa Valley Register

The Napa Valley Register is located at 1615 Soscol Ave. in Napa. 

 Jennifer Huffman, Register

The front office and lobby of the Napa Valley Register is once again open to the public, after temporarily being closed to guests due to COVID-19.  Residents or visitors who wish to pay an invoice, buy a paper, take out an ad or need any other help can now enter the lobby. Social distancing and a face covering are required. 

The Napa Valley Register is located at 1615 Soscol Ave., at the corner of Vallejo St. in Napa. Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. 

Info: 707-226-3711, napavalleyregister.com

Watch now: Watch this playfully 'destructive' panda tear into his birthday gifts

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

How to set up a good homeschool environment

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News