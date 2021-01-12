Biz buzz: ﻿Napa Valley Transportation Authority named 'Employer of the Year'

The Women’s Transportation Seminar San Francisco Bay Area Chapter named the Napa Valley Transportation Authority (NVTA) Employer of the Year.

The award recognizes transportation agencies that help advance transportation excellence through the achievement and success of women, said a news release.

NVTA was honored for its mentorship, leadership opportunities, flexible work environment, commitment to a diverse workforce and continued investment in staff development, said the release.

“NVTA is able to attract and retain great talent because we invest in our employees’ development and foster a work culture that embraces work-life balance,” said Executive Director Kate Miller, who also credits NVTA’s supportive board for the agency’s success.

