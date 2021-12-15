 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Biz buzz: Napa Valley Vine Trail appoints Shawn Casey-White as executive director

Shawn Casey-White

Shawn Casey-White

 Submitted image

The Napa Valley Vine Trail Coalition announced that Shawn Casey-White has been appointed as the coalition’s new executive director.

Casey-White most recently served as senior vice president of the American Heart Association. She replaces retiring executive director, Philip Sales, who has been the driving force behind the Vine Trail since the beginning, said a news release. 

“We are thrilled to have someone with Shawn Casey-White’s caliber join our team,” said Chuck McMinn, founder and board president of The Napa Valley Vine Trail Coalition.

“Philip Sales has done a stellar job building our incredible trail system and Shawn is the perfect leader to take over and complete our vision of a trail from end to end in Napa and Solano County."

“Shawn will bring her substantial experience of working for a national nonprofit to the Napa Valley Vine Trail Coalition,” said Sales. 

“I really wanted to make the Napa community my home again and invest my resources in this unique valley," said Casey-White. 

People are also reading…

Casey-White will host a public meet and greet to discuss the Vine Trail initiatives for 2022 on January 12 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Vineyard 29’s downtown Napa tasting room at First Street Napa, 1300 First St., Suite 305. Space is limited, please RSVP to nancy@vinetrail.org.

Info: vinetrail.org

Catch up on Napa County's top news stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!

Watch the excitement of Calistoga's Lighted Tractor Parade 2021

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Breaking Down U.S. Diplomatic Boycott of 2022 Beijing Olympics

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News