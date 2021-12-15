Biz buzz: Napa Valley Vine Trail appoints Shawn Casey-White as executive director

The Napa Valley Vine Trail Coalition announced that Shawn Casey-White has been appointed as the coalition’s new executive director.
Casey-White most recently served as senior vice president of the American Heart Association. She replaces retiring executive director, Philip Sales, who has been the driving force behind the Vine Trail since the beginning, said a news release.
“We are thrilled to have someone with Shawn Casey-White’s caliber join our team,” said Chuck McMinn, founder and board president of The Napa Valley Vine Trail Coalition.
“Philip Sales has done a stellar job building our incredible trail system and Shawn is the perfect leader to take over and complete our vision of a trail from end to end in Napa and Solano County."
“Shawn will bring her substantial experience of working for a national nonprofit to the Napa Valley Vine Trail Coalition,” said Sales.
“I really wanted to make the Napa community my home again and invest my resources in this unique valley," said Casey-White.
Casey-White will host a public meet and greet to discuss the Vine Trail initiatives for 2022 on January 12 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Vineyard 29’s downtown Napa tasting room at First Street Napa, 1300 First St., Suite 305. Space is limited, please RSVP to nancy@vinetrail.org.
Info: vinetrail.org
