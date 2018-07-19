The Napa Valley Vintners (NVV) announced the appointment of Korinne Munson as its new communications director.
Munson was most recently director of communications and digital for Moët Hennessy.
“We are excited to have Korinne Munson join the dynamic team at the Napa Valley Vintners,” noted Linda Reiff, president and CEO of the NVV.
Before working for Moët Hennessy, Munson held director of marketing and communications positions with New Wines of Greece/Wines from Santorini, her own marketing and public relations firm in San Francisco, J. Vineyards & Winery in Healdsburg and communications and marketing manager at Louis Vuitton Moët Hennessy in Manhattan.
Munson has an M.S. in Journalism from Boston University, where she also received a B.A. in International Studies.
Munson succeeds outgoing communications director Patsy McGaughy who retired June 30 following nearly 18 years with the NVV and a more than 30-year career in communications and marketing.