Biz buzz: ﻿Napa Valley Vintners provides grant for Queen's emergency department

Napa Valley Vintners has provided a grant to Queen of the Valley Medical Center’s Emergency Department (ED) Modernization and Expansion Project, said a news release.

In this first phase of construction, a seven-bed "fast track" unit will be included to care for less acute patients more rapidly. The new addition to the ED will be named in honor of the Napa Valley Vintners.

The fast track unit will:

• Treat patients with less critical needs, reducing wait times for them while opening private emergency bays for patients requiring a higher level of care.

• Accommodate the surge of patients who arrive during natural disasters, such as earthquakes and wildfires.

• Convert to an isolation unit if required to accommodate infectious patients, such as those infected with COVID-19.

“Over the past four decades Napa Valley Vintners has generously funded more than $13 million towards important projects at the Queen," said Elaine John, president/CEO, QV Foundation.