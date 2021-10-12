Biz buzz: Napa Valley Wealth Management earns top honors

Napa Valley Wealth Management has been selected as one of the best wealth management firms in the North Bay Area, said a news release.

More than 60,000 individual votes were cast by readers of NorthBay Biz magazine, a publication that has covered business in Napa, Marin, and Sonoma for more than 45 years.

Readers were polled with an open survey and able to suggest their business of choice versus selecting from a list of predetermined businesses.