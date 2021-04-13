Biz buzz: Napa Valley Wine Train, OLE Health to host temporary vaccination clinic starting April 14

The Napa Valley Wine Train will partner with OLE Health to convert the train station on McKinstry Street into a temporary vaccination clinic beginning April 14.
OLE Health’s goal is to vaccinate up to 500 eligible individuals a day with the COVID-19 vaccine, said a news release.
The OLE Health temporary vaccination center at the Napa Valley Wine Train station opens on April 14 and will vaccinate eligible individuals by appointment four days a week, Wednesday through Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. It will continue through May 8.
Priority will be given to current OLE Health patients.
OLE Health has been identified by Napa County officials as the appropriate organization to administer vaccinations in the community, including the valley’s underserved and at-risk populations, said the release.
The Napa Valley Wine Train is located at 1275 McKinstry St.
“Our goal is to vaccinate as many eligible people as possible, including those who are the most vulnerable in our community," said Alicia Hardy, Chief Executive Officer, OLE Health.
“We’re thrilled to partner with OLE Health," said Greg Brun, partner of the Napa Valley Wine Train.
To learn more about booking an appointment visit olehealth.org.
The Napa Valley Wine Train is slated to resume train operations in spring 2021.
