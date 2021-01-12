Biz buzz: ﻿Napa Valley's Bubbling Well Pet Memorial Park buys office space

Bay Area Development Company announced it has completed funding for Bubbling Well Pet Memorial Park in Napa.

The funding allowed the company to create two new, local jobs and to purchase a 13,320 square foot building located at 40 Executive Court in Napa.

Bubbling Well Pet Memorial Park first opened in 1971 under the direction of John Calvin Harberts. His son, Dan Harberts, eventually took the helm and is still the company’s owner today.

Bubbling Well Pet Memorial Park offers pet cremation services to veterinarians who do not have incinerators on site. For pet owners, the company provides private burials, urns, cremation, a memorial park, and memorial web pages for pets who have passed.

In 2017 Bubbling Well’s north Napa location was badly damaged by the Atlas Fire, but Harberts was able to repair and rebuild his business.

For several years, Harberts has operated the company from three leased locations in Napa, Fairfield, and Solano County; each set up to handle a different function.

Over time, that arrangement has become more and more cumbersome and Harberts’ goal was to consolidate by purchasing a larger facility.