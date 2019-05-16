{{featured_button_text}}
On May 10, the Napa Walmart Supercenter, located at 681 Lincoln Ave., presented its newly remodeled store to the community. The store now features new services such as a Pick-up Tower and Online Grocery Pick-up.

A celebratory ribbon-cutting event took place that included the recognition of community partnerships with Walmart supporting Girls on the Run Napa and Solano, Camp Super Fly and Positive Companions Ryze. A total of $3,000 in grants were distributed. 

The ribbon-cutting was followed by a community celebration with music, food, giveaways and games.

“One of the additions we’re most excited about is the Pickup Tower,” said store manager Leah Tinkham.

"This new, high-tech tool is sure to make shopping a fun, new experience that customers can count on to get their items fast.”

