Biz Buzz: NapaLearns announces new online courses

Biz Buzz: NapaLearns announces new online courses

NapaLearns announced new online courses for people who want to up-skill or re-skill their talents into high demand digital careers, said a news release.

Participants can earn professional certifications from Adobe, Facebook, Google, and Cisco that focus on careers in three areas: digital design & media, digital marketing and cybersecurity.  

The courses are open to people in high school and beyond. Courses include software, courseware, labs, peer-supported cohorts, student success coaches, and expert instructors.

NapaLearns fully funds the courses for Napa County high school students. Adults who are beyond high school may join at significantly reduced rates and scholarships will be available. Applications close on February 11. 

Info: napalearns.org/vca

You can reach reporter Jennifer Huffman at 256-2218 or jhuffman@napanews.com

