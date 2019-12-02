On Nov. 17, Touro University California presented NapaLearns its Lamplighter in Education Award.
The Lamplighter Awards were created in 2018 to honor organizations that serve the public good and make significant, demonstrable and direct contributions to society’s well-being, according to a news release.
NapaLearns was recognized for investing more than $9 million over the past nine years in innovative, technology-infused programs; for supporting 162 Napa County teachers to earn their master’s degrees in innovative learning; and for providing professional development opportunities for teachers to enhance their 21st century teaching practices, the release stated.
“We are proud to accept the Lamplighter Award in Education,” said Peg Maddocks, executive director of NapaLearns.
NapaLearns was founded in 2010 "to create transformative change in education," the release stated. Since its beginning, NapaLearns has helped more than 1,000 teachers to adopt new teaching methods.
Shortly after its founding, NapaLearns formed a partnership with Touro University California and the school districts to create the NapaLearns Fellows program. NapaLearns underwrites 50 percent of the tuition for Napa County teachers to earn their Master’s degrees in Innovative Learning.
Info: napalearns.org