 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Biz buzz: Napan’s Flip Critts shoe line for kids now available at Nordstrom

Biz buzz: Napan’s Flip Critts shoe line for kids now available at Nordstrom

From the March 9 recap: Napa Valley news you may have missed today series
{{featured_button_text}}
Critts

Carter Waugh, a Napa student, invented Critts, part flip-flop, part athletic shoe. 

 Submitted image

Flip Critts “a new kind of adventure shoe that combines the on-the-go friendly features of flip flops, the toe safety and tread of a running shoe, and the water resistance of a foam clog,” announced a retail partnership with Nordstrom.

Created by 11-year old entrepreneur and Napan Carter Waugh, Flip Critts initially launched on Kickstarter in June 2020, raising more than $40,000 to help bring the project to life. Flip Critts are available in a variety of colors and patterns—ranging from rainbow unicorns to black bats, said a news release.

Flip Critts are available for purchase online now at Nordstrom, in eight different colors and patterns for kids, priced at $55.

Two dollars from each pair of Flip Critts sold will be donated to artful learning programs all over the U.S., as part of Carter’s program Critts Cares and his mission "to promote happiness, safety, and security for all critters, said the release."

To order Flip Critts on Nordstrom, visit: nordstrom.com/s/critts-flip-critts-clog-little-kid-big-kid/5865639

Info: critts.com/

WATCH NOW: BABY GIRAFFE BORN AT SAFARI WEST NEAR CALISTOGA

PHOTOS: CHECK OUT THIS NEW BABY GIRAFFE AT SAFARI WEST

Catch up on Napa County's top news stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News