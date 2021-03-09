Biz buzz: Napan’s Flip Critts shoe line for kids now available at Nordstrom

Flip Critts “a new kind of adventure shoe that combines the on-the-go friendly features of flip flops, the toe safety and tread of a running shoe, and the water resistance of a foam clog,” announced a retail partnership with Nordstrom.

Created by 11-year old entrepreneur and Napan Carter Waugh, Flip Critts initially launched on Kickstarter in June 2020, raising more than $40,000 to help bring the project to life. Flip Critts are available in a variety of colors and patterns—ranging from rainbow unicorns to black bats, said a news release.

Flip Critts are available for purchase online now at Nordstrom, in eight different colors and patterns for kids, priced at $55.

Two dollars from each pair of Flip Critts sold will be donated to artful learning programs all over the U.S., as part of Carter’s program Critts Cares and his mission "to promote happiness, safety, and security for all critters, said the release."

To order Flip Critts on Nordstrom, visit: nordstrom.com/s/critts-flip-critts-clog-little-kid-big-kid/5865639