Biz buzz: ﻿Napans open Sonoma Training

Napans Neil Colwell and Rose Jager have opened Sonoma Training in the city of Sonoma.

Workouts at Sonoma Training include a mix of strength training, high-intensity interval training, and cardio... "wherever your current fitness level is," said a news release.

"Current members are as young as 18 and as old as 74, and all shapes, sizes, and abilities.

Sonoma Training is located at 19800 8th Street East, Suite 4 in Sonoma.

