Biz buzz: ﻿Napans open Sonoma Training
Biz buzz: ﻿Napans open Sonoma Training

The Colwell Jager family

The Colwell Jager family of Sonoma Training

 Submitted image

Napans Neil Colwell and Rose Jager have opened Sonoma Training in the city of Sonoma. 

Workouts at Sonoma Training include a mix of strength training, high-intensity interval training, and cardio... "wherever your current fitness level is," said a news release.

"Current members are as young as 18 and as old as 74, and all shapes, sizes, and abilities.

Sonoma Training is located at 19800 8th Street East, Suite 4 in Sonoma.

Info: sonomatraining.com

