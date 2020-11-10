Biz buzz: ﻿Napans open Sonoma Training

Napans Neil Colwell and Rose Jager have opened Sonoma Training in the city of Sonoma.
Workouts at Sonoma Training include a mix of strength training, high-intensity interval training, and cardio... "wherever your current fitness level is," said a news release.
"Current members are as young as 18 and as old as 74, and all shapes, sizes, and abilities.
Sonoma Training is located at 19800 8th Street East, Suite 4 in Sonoma.
Info: sonomatraining.com
