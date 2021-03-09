 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Biz buzz: Napa's Abide Cannabis Dispensary celebrates grand opening March 12 to 14

Biz buzz: Napa's Abide Cannabis Dispensary celebrates grand opening March 12 to 14

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Cannabis
Xhico, Dreamstime.com

Abide, a new Napa Valley medical cannabis dispensary, celebrates its grand opening on March 12-14, with a full weekend of specials, giveaways, raffles and more, said a news release. 

"Meet the Abide team and enjoy great deals and more at this socially distanced outdoor event located at 1963 Iroquois St. in Napa," said the release.

Each day of the grand opening celebration will feature special giveaways, food offerings and other special promotions, including live music on Saturday and Sunday, March 13 and 14. 

"We are excited to share Napa’s newest and most premium cannabis dispensary with our friends and neighbors,” said Abide Partner Micah Malan. 

Abide Medical Cannabis Dispensary is located at 1963 Iroquois St. in downtown Napa and is open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Info: abidenapa.com

WATCH NOW: BABY GIRAFFE BORN AT SAFARI WEST NEAR CALISTOGA

PHOTOS: CHECK OUT THIS NEW BABY GIRAFFE AT SAFARI WEST

Catch up on Napa County's top news stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News