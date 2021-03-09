Biz buzz: Napa's Abide Cannabis Dispensary celebrates grand opening March 12 to 14

Abide, a new Napa Valley medical cannabis dispensary, celebrates its grand opening on March 12-14, with a full weekend of specials, giveaways, raffles and more, said a news release.
"Meet the Abide team and enjoy great deals and more at this socially distanced outdoor event located at 1963 Iroquois St. in Napa," said the release.
Each day of the grand opening celebration will feature special giveaways, food offerings and other special promotions, including live music on Saturday and Sunday, March 13 and 14.
"We are excited to share Napa’s newest and most premium cannabis dispensary with our friends and neighbors,” said Abide Partner Micah Malan.
Abide Medical Cannabis Dispensary is located at 1963 Iroquois St. in downtown Napa and is open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Info: abidenapa.com
