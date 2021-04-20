 Skip to main content
Biz buzz: Napa's AUL celebrates 31 years and record sales

AUL Corporation

AUL in downtown Napa.

 Register file photo

While the coronavirus pandemic reduced AUL Corp’s 30th anniversary last April to a point on the calendar, 2020 turned out to be a record-setting year for the F&I leader, announced Jimmy Atkinson, AUL’s President, and CEO.

“This sales momentum has continued into 2021, as we just concluded our best March on record. Notably, all of this was achieved with more than 90% of our workforce operating remotely, a testament to tightly orchestrated technology systems and excellent teamwork, or what we call modeling the ‘AUL Way,’” noted Atkinson.

At AUL’s current rate of growth, the firm is forecast to sell its 3-millionth policy and process in excess of $1 billion in claims by the end of 2021.

Info: aulcorp.com

