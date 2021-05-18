Biz buzz: Napa's AUL Corp. announces Mara as CFO and Gutierrez as controller

Napa's AUL Corp, a nationwide automotive finance and insurance (F&I) provider, has appointed industry veteran Dennis Mara as the firm’s new CFO.

In addition, Elizabeth Gutierrez has been promoted to controller, having previously served as the firm’s financial reporting and analysis leader.

Mara’s appointment comes after four months of serving in the position on an interim basis where he led the implementation of the firm’s new accounting system.

Mara comes to AUL with more than 25 years of financial leadership experience, the last 15 of which were spent in the automotive F&I industry, said a news release.

Most recently, Dennis served as vice president of mergers and acquisitions and finance for Portfolio Group, an F&I provider out of Dallas.

Having started her AUL career as a customer service representative 20 years ago, Gutierrez’s rise to the top continues, becoming one of the key executives of AUL’s finance team.

Gutierrez was honored in 2020 with the North Bay Business Journal’s Latino Business Leadership Award for her philanthropic contributions.