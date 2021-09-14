Biz buzz: Napa's AUL Corp wins 8th consecutive Dealers Choice Award

AUL Corp, a national automotive finance and insurance provider, has been awarded its 8th consecutive Dealers Choice Award at Auto Dealer Today’s 17th annual competition, said a news release.

AUL’s award was its 4th Platinum Award in the Service Contract category, "an industry it revolutionized with the introduction of its Any Year, Any Mileage vehicle service contract in 1990," said the release.

Published by Bobit Business Media, Auto Dealer Today "is the leading day-to-day industry resource for automotive dealerships across the country. The annual awards competition recognizes the automotive industry’s best vendors, suppliers, and finance partners."

“We are extremely grateful to be honored once again by our dealer partners, said Jimmy Atkinson, president and CEO of AUL.

AUL is based in Napa.