Biz buzz: ﻿Napa's AUL promotes Hackett
Biz buzz: ﻿Napa's AUL promotes Hackett

AUL Corp., a national automotive finance and insurance provider, has promoted veteran department head Ryan Hackett to the new position of service support and claims manager.

Having previously led each of the departments independently, "Hackett is singularly qualified to facilitate their merger and ensure AUL continues to push the industry forward in customer service excellence," said a news release. 

Hackett began his career at AUL as a Claims Adjuster in 2009, and his leadership and expertise have driven his rise through management.

Info: aulcorp.com

Ryan Hackett

Ryan Hackett

 Submitted image

