Biz buzz: Napa's Beazley House temporarily closed for renovation

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Beazley House owners John Anthony and Michele Truchard announced that Napa's historic Beazley House will be renovated into a boutique hotel.

"The Truchard’s vision will transform the 1910 First St. property founded by the Beazley (family) two decades ago into one which will provide the style, comfort, and service for which Napa has become known," said a news release.

“Since 1981 The Beazley House has built a welcoming reputation for visitors to Napa as the first and finest bed and breakfast in the city,” said John Truchard, founder, John Anthony Family of Wines.

“Since becoming the mansion’s stewards a year ago, Michele and I have begun to envision a future for the property that will continue to welcome guests and contribute to the vibrancy of downtown Napa for many decades to come. We are looking forward to making that vision a reality and opening an artfully-reimagined boutique hotel at this historic site next year.”

The Beazley House is now closed and the new hotel property is slated to open in early 2022. Details on the renovation will be available in the coming months.