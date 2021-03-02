Biz buzz: Napa's DP&F announces launch of alcohol beverage compliance group

Dickenson Peatman & Fogarty (DP&F) announced the addition of a dedicated alcohol beverage compliance group to its existing alcohol beverage law practice, offering full service alcohol beverage law and compliance services to its clients.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help We're offering our best deal ever with this Editor's Special. Support local news coverage by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

The new alcohol beverage law & compliance group provides complete alcohol beverage law and compliance services, including federal and state licensing and renewals, direct to consumer and out of state supplier licensing and renewals, ongoing reporting and tax payment services and COLA review and registrations, said a news release.

“This is an exciting development for the firm and one that has been a long time coming,” said Bahaneh Hobel, head of the alcohol beverage law & compliance group.

The new group includes an expanded team of compliance attorneys and paralegals dedicated to regulatory law and compliance.

Watch now: Homeless on wheels in Napa