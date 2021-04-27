 Skip to main content
Biz buzz: Napa's Geitner earns certified financial planner certification

Michael Geitner, an independent financial advisor at Vintage Wealth Advisors in Napa, obtained the certified financial planner (CFP) certification, said a news release. 

“I am committed to my clients and to providing meaningful guidance that is tailored to their unique needs,” said Geitner. “Earning this designation further reflects that commitment, enhancing my ability to provide holistic, comprehensive and personalized strategies that help clients work toward their financial goals.”

Vintage Wealth Advisors is located at 700 Main St., Suite 305 in Napa.

Info: 707-492-5100, vintage-wealth.com

