 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Biz buzz: Napa's If Given A Chance names Maddocks as executive director

011222-nvr-biz-maddocks1.jfif

If Given A Chance (IGAC), a Napa-based non-profit organization "dedicated to transforming the lives of high-potential but disadvantaged students," named Peg Maddocks as its new executive director, said a news release. 

Maddocks, an IGAC board member for the past two years, assumes the role after retiring as executive director of NapaLearns, a Napa education non-profit organization, in 2021. Her leadership positions have included chief executive officer of Maddocks Learning, a consulting firm; senior educational consultant with the American Productivity and Quality Center; and director of various learning and development groups at Cisco Systems.

She holds a Ph.D. in educational psychology from Michigan State University. She earned her master’s degree in educational administration and bachelor of science degree in education/special education from Rhode Island College. 

“I am honored to be appointed the executive director of If Given a Chance,” Maddocks said. 

Maddocks replaces Michael Mulcahy, who led IGAC over the past five years as part-time executive director.

People are also reading…

Info: 707-260-5656, info@ifgivenachance.org

Catch up on Napa County's top news stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!

Knox Van Emst of Napa is a huge fan of the Hardy Boys book series. So much so that he spend the pandemic reading every single Hardy Boys book -- all 190 of them. Take a look here.

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

U.S. job growth underwhelms in December

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News