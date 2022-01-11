Biz buzz: Napa's If Given A Chance names Maddocks as executive director

If Given A Chance (IGAC), a Napa-based non-profit organization "dedicated to transforming the lives of high-potential but disadvantaged students," named Peg Maddocks as its new executive director, said a news release.

Maddocks, an IGAC board member for the past two years, assumes the role after retiring as executive director of NapaLearns, a Napa education non-profit organization, in 2021. Her leadership positions have included chief executive officer of Maddocks Learning, a consulting firm; senior educational consultant with the American Productivity and Quality Center; and director of various learning and development groups at Cisco Systems.

She holds a Ph.D. in educational psychology from Michigan State University. She earned her master’s degree in educational administration and bachelor of science degree in education/special education from Rhode Island College.

“I am honored to be appointed the executive director of If Given a Chance,” Maddocks said.

Maddocks replaces Michael Mulcahy, who led IGAC over the past five years as part-time executive director.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: Subscribe for $5.99 per mo…