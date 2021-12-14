Biz buzz: Napa's Meritage Resort & Vista Collina host dream wedding giveaway in 2022

Napa's Meritage Resort & Vista Collina will host another dream wedding giveaway in 2022, this time to honor educators from across the country.
One lucky winner will win a $30,000 wine country wedding for up to 100 guests that includes event space for the ceremony and reception, a multi-course plated dinner and hors d'oeuvres, bar packages and wine toasts, hosted suite for the couple, and much more, said a news release.
Individuals will be able to enter themselves or nominate an outstanding education professional in their life on the properties’ Instagram pages — @meritageresort and @vistacollina — for a chance to win. Entries are open through Valentine’s Day.
