Biz buzz: Napa's Meritage Resort & Vista Collina host dream wedding giveaway in 2022

Emilia Gonzalez and Joseph McCloud

Emilia Gonzalez and Joseph McCloud won their 'dream' wedding at Napa's Meritage Resort and Spa. 

 Submitted photo

Napa's Meritage Resort & Vista Collina will host another dream wedding giveaway in 2022, this time to honor educators from across the country.

One lucky winner will win a $30,000 wine country wedding for up to 100 guests that includes event space for the ceremony and reception, a multi-course plated dinner and hors d'oeuvres, bar packages and wine toasts, hosted suite for the couple, and much more, said a news release. 

Individuals will be able to enter themselves or nominate an outstanding education professional in their life on the properties’ Instagram pages — @meritageresort and @vistacollina — for a chance to win. Entries are open through Valentine’s Day.

Info: meritagecollection.com/meritage-resort/napa-wedding-giveaway-for-educators

Emilia and Joseph entered a contest to win a 'dream' wedding at Napa's Meritage Resort. Watch them get the good news here.

