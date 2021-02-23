 Skip to main content
Biz buzz: Napa's Providence Queen of the Valley named one of 250 ‘best hospitals’

Queen of the Valley Medical Center

Queen of the Valley Medical Center.

Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center announced that it has achieved the Healthgrades “2021 America’s 250 Best Hospitals Award.”

The distinction places Queen of the Valley Medical Center in the top five percent of nearly 4,500 hospitals assessed nationwide for its superior clinical performance as measured by Healthgrades, a leading resource that connects consumers, physicians and health systems, said a news release.

Info: providence.org/locations/norcal/queen-of-the-valley 

