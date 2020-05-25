Biz buzz: Napa's Queen of the Valley receives geriatric emergency department accreditation

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The American College of Emergency Physicians recently awarded Queen of the Valley Medical Center with the Geriatric Emergency Department Accreditation’s (GEDA) Bronze Standard Level 3.

The hospital was recognized for improving patient outcomes through standardized approaches for common issues and supporting senior-focused quality improvement, said a news release.

A Bronze Level 3 GEDA accreditation demonstrates The Queen’s emergency department incorporates many recommended best practices for age-friendly care, along with providing inter-disciplinary education, said the release.

In addition, hospitals that attain this level of accreditation have appropriate supplies and equipment available, such as softer colors and lighting to ease agitation as well as gurneys that are lower to the ground to help prevent falls.

“Queen of the Valley’s GEDA award elevates the hard work we’ve done by formally signaling to our community our commitment to continually improving the care we provide to older adults in our emergency department, while also enhancing the care we deliver to all,” said said Nicolas Lopez, M.D., emergency physician and medical director of the Emergency Department.