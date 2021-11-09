 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Biz buzz: Napa's Silverado Pines home park sold for $18.7 million

Silverado Pines Napa

Silverado Pines Napa

The Silverado Pines home park, located at 150 Silverado Trail in Napa, was sold on Aug. 31 for $18.7 million, according to county records.

The seller was the Marjorie Elaine DeBruin trust. The buyer is Legacy Silverado Pines LLC, with a mailing address in Phoenix, Ariz. 

The park is 10.13 acres. It is for residents 55 years and older.

Check out Napa Valley's most expensive home, a $25m estate located in Deer Park at 850 Sanitarium Road. "The warm modern design features an open floor plan connecting living, dining, cooking, and family rooms, a 2,000 bottle wine library, luxurious primary suite, massage room, gym, two offices, media/theatre room, infinity edge pool, outdoor kitchen, and a full two-suite guest apartment with its own living room and view deck."

Catch up on Napa County's top news stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Peloton Shares Plunge on Reduced Forecast

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News