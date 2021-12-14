 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Biz buzz: Napa's Stanly Ranch hosts week-long career fair Dec. 16

Napa's Stanly Ranch resort

Luxury homes at Napa’s Stanly Ranch resort are now officially for sale. Prices start in the high $4 million range. 

 Auberge Resorts Collection

Stanly Ranch, Auberge Resorts Collection in Napa Valley will be hosting a week-long career fair, starting Thurs., December 16. There will be no registration necessary and all are welcome. 

Info: Thursday, December 16 – Wednesday, December 22 (excluding Sunday, December 19), 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (until 1 p.m. on Saturday, December 18) 200 Stanly Crossroad, Napa, CA 94559. Meet at Stanly Ranch House (main reception). 

Hiring departments: guest services, banquets, culinary, food & beverage, housekeeping, spa, talent & culture.

Info: theapplicantmanager.com/careers?co=t5

Catch up on Napa County's top news stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!

Do you remember Helgeland? This Napa store was quite popular in the late 60s and early 70s. It was owned by a woman named Hazelle Robison. Take a look at the former Helgeland, and what the storefront looks like now.

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Breaking Down U.S. Diplomatic Boycott of 2022 Beijing Olympics

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News