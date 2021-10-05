Biz buzz: Napa's The Berkshire care home sold

Napa’s The Berkshire care home sold
Napa care home, The Berkshire, has a new owner: Serene Care Homes, LLC.
The sellers are Helmut and Adele Stonawski, their daughter Anita and her husband Curt Semple.
“We are pleased to announce,” the change, said a news release. “We have enjoyed serving the Napa community over the last 20 years,” it said.
“The owners of Serene Care Homes are excited to have the opportunity to assume responsibility for the operation and management of The Berkshire, and they are committed to ensuring continued optimal care,” said the release. “They have extensive experience in overseeing and operating senior assisted living facilities,” it said.
The Berkshire is located at 2300 Brown St. in Napa.
Info: 707-252-9037
Redwood Credit Union helps more than 3,150 people shred documents
This summer, more than 3,150 residents in Napa, Marin, Sonoma, and Mendocino counties took action to protect themselves by bringing old financial records and other paperwork to Redwood Credit Union’s recent free Shred-a-Thons.
Shred-IT trucks were at each event to help communities safely dispose of and recycle 170,750 lbs. of documents.
Attendees also had an opportunity to donate to a local nonprofit. In total, the events raised more than $9,450 to support Puertas Abiertas Community Resource Center in Napa, SchoolsRule Marin and Redwood Empire Food Bank.
Info: redwoodcu.org
Queen of the Valley recognized for stroke care, receives $5.1m gift
Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center recently earned recognition by the American Heart Association (AHA).
The hospital received the 2021 Get With The Guidelines — Stroke Gold Plus award for its commitment to providing the highest quality of stroke care and treating patients quickly when time is of the essence said a news release.
“I am incredibly proud of our caregivers for exceeding these nationally accepted, evidence-based standards,” said Terry Wooten, chief executive at Queen of the Valley.
In other Queen news, the Winiarski Family Foundation announced a $5.1 million gift to the medical center.
The hospital announced the gift during Queen of the Valley’s annual Generous Heart fundraiser, held Sept. 25th.
It will create the Winiarski Stroke and Diagnostics Center immediately adjacent to the Emergency Department (ED).
“We are eternally grateful for the philanthropy of donors like the Winiarski Family,” said Wooten.
Info: thequeen.org
Napa native launches women-owned investigations firm
Napa native Lindsay Ingham and partners have launched a women-owned investigations firm called McFadden, Ingham & Ohmart, LLP (MIO).
MIO provides “timely, thorough, and impartial workplace and campus investigations using industry-standard practices with a focus on the quality, integrity, and reliability of their results.”
Attorney investigators include Carrie McFadden, Lauren Ohmart, and Ingham.
McFadden, Ingham & Ohmart, LLP is located at 333 University Avenue, Suite 200, Sacramento, 916-576-8312, miollp.com.
Adventist Health St. Helena receives diabetes certification
The American Diabetes Association Education Recognition Certificate for a quality diabetes self-management education and support (DSMES) service was recently awarded to Adventist Heath St. Helena.
The certificate is a mark of high-quality education, which is an essential component of effective diabetes treatment, said a news release.
The Association’s Education Recognition Certificate assures that educational services meet the National Standards for Diabetes Self-Management Education and Support.
Info: AdventistHealthStHelena.org.