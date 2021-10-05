Biz buzz: Napa's The Berkshire care home sold

Shred-IT trucks were at each event to help communities safely dispose of and recycle 170,750 lbs. of documents.

Attendees also had an opportunity to donate to a local nonprofit. In total, the events raised more than $9,450 to support Puertas Abiertas Community Resource Center in Napa, SchoolsRule Marin and Redwood Empire Food Bank.

Queen of the Valley recognized for stroke care, receives $5.1m gift

Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center recently earned recognition by the American Heart Association (AHA).

The hospital received the 2021 Get With The Guidelines — Stroke Gold Plus award for its commitment to providing the highest quality of stroke care and treating patients quickly when time is of the essence said a news release.

“I am incredibly proud of our caregivers for exceeding these nationally accepted, evidence-based standards,” said Terry Wooten, chief executive at Queen of the Valley.

In other Queen news, the Winiarski Family Foundation announced a $5.1 million gift to the medical center.