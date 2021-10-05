 Skip to main content
Biz buzz: Napa's The Berkshire care home sold

  • Updated
Anita Semple

Anita Semple is managing partner at Napa's Berkshire Assisted Living and Memory Care. 

 Jennifer Huffman, Register

Napa care home, The Berkshire, has a new owner: Serene Care Homes, LLC. 

The sellers are Helmut and Adele Stonawski, their daughter Anita and her husband Curt Semple. 

"We are pleased to announce," the change, said a news release. "We have enjoyed serving the Napa community over the last 20 years," it said.  

"The owners of Serene Care Homes are excited to have the opportunity to assume responsibility for the operation and management of The Berkshire, and they are committed to ensuring continued optimal care," said the release. "They have extensive experience in overseeing and operating senior assisted living facilities," it said. 

The Berkshire is located at 2300 Brown St. in Napa. 

Info: 707-252-9037

