Biz buzz: Napa's The Inn on First wins 2021 Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Award

Exterior

The Inn on First is in a 1905 mansion in the heart of historic Napa. 

 Submitted photo

The Inn On First announced it has been recognized as a 2021 Travelers’ Choice award winner for hotel-bed and breakfast inns.

This achievement celebrates businesses that consistently deliver fantastic experiences to travelers around the globe, having earned great traveler reviews on Tripadvisor over the last 12 months. 

“We are grateful for the appreciation of all the hard work and effort of the staff to bring this award to our doorstep,” said Jamie Cherry, co-owner.

Info: tripadvisor.com, theinnonfirst.com

