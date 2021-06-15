 Skip to main content
Biz buzz: Napa's Turner Moving & Storage receives recognition

{{featured_button_text}}
Randy Turner of Turner Moving & Storage.

 Jennifer Huffman, Register

Turner Moving & Storage was awarded Wheaton World Wide Moving Agent of the Month for April 2021.

The award is given to the top interstate agent for Wheaton World Wide Moving that exemplifies putting customers first and the characteristics of quality, professionalism, empathy for customers, fellow agents, drivers and van line employees.

With the Agent of the Month designation, Turner Moving & Storage—an interstate agent for Wheaton World Wide Moving since 2008—is eligible for the Agent of the Year honor, awarded at the van line’s annual celebration in February.

“We have proudly held high standards for exceptional customer care since the beginning, in 1949 when my father, Dean Turner, founded Turner Trucking, which became Turner Moving & Storage,” said Randy Turner, President of Turner Moving & Storage.

Turner Moving & Storage has also been selected for the 2021 Best of Napa Award in the Moving Services category by the Napa Award Program.

Various sources of information were gathered and analyzed to choose the winners in each category. The 2021 Napa Award Program focuses on quality, not quantity. 

Info: turnermoving.com, 707-255-8600 or 1570 Airport Blvd, Ste A, Napa, CA, 94558.

