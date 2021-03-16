 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Biz buzz: Napa's Turner Moving & Storage wins two moving awards

Biz buzz: Napa's Turner Moving & Storage wins two moving awards

{{featured_button_text}}
Turner Moving & Storage employees Shalyn Turner, Randy Turner, Juan Garcia, Brandon Roth and Cody Dodd.

Turner Moving & Storage employees Shalyn Turner, Randy Turner, Juan Garcia, Brandon Roth and Cody Dodd. 

 Jennifer Huffman, Register

Turner Moving & Storage, an agent of Wheaton World Wide Moving, recently earned the distinctive Spire Award, “which honors moving companies that consistently provide an excellent moving experience for their customers,” said a news release.

The Spire program is designed to recognize moving companies in the Wheaton World Wide Moving network that offer quality experiences to those using their services.

Turner Moving & Storage also earned Wheaton World Wide Moving’s Bronze Hauling Award for 2020.

Wheaton’s hauling award program recognizes agencies within the network who transport the goods of customers moving into or out of California over the course of the year.

This is the first Bronze Hauling Award for Turner Moving & Storage.

Turner Moving & Storage is located at 1570 Airport Blvd. Napa, CA 94558

Info: 707-255-8600, turnermoving.com

WATCH NOW: TAKE A TOUR OF JURASSIC QUEST, NOW APPEARING ONE HOUR FROM NAPA

PHOTOS: DINOSAURS SPOTTED ONE HOUR FROM NAPA

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The frugal habits of some of the wealthiest people in the world

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News