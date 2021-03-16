Biz buzz: Napa's Turner Moving & Storage wins two moving awards

Turner Moving & Storage, an agent of Wheaton World Wide Moving, recently earned the distinctive Spire Award, “which honors moving companies that consistently provide an excellent moving experience for their customers,” said a news release.

The Spire program is designed to recognize moving companies in the Wheaton World Wide Moving network that offer quality experiences to those using their services.

Turner Moving & Storage also earned Wheaton World Wide Moving’s Bronze Hauling Award for 2020.

Wheaton’s hauling award program recognizes agencies within the network who transport the goods of customers moving into or out of California over the course of the year.

This is the first Bronze Hauling Award for Turner Moving & Storage.

Turner Moving & Storage is located at 1570 Airport Blvd. Napa, CA 94558

