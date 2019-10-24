{{featured_button_text}}
The Magro family announced the creation of a new shared work facility called 2nd Street Commons.

Housed in a remodeled 120 year-old Victorian home at 1553 2nd St. in downtown Napa, it features "a home-like environment, where the work flows in a comfortable ‘nonwork-like,’ but professional setting," said a news release. 

Currently, 2nd Street Commons has seven work stations available for rent. 

Each work space rents for $500 per month. The monthly work space fee also includes other amenities. 

Info: 707-294-2238, linkedin.com/company/2nd-st-commons/about/?viewAsMember=true

