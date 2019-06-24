After an 11-year hiatus, Cope Family Center returned to a 'celebrity waiter' format for its gala fundraiser, The Blue Plate Special. The event May 10 help raised "just shy of" $200,000 for Cope Family Center.
This year’s celebrity waiters included Stacey Biagi of Biagi Bros. and Tiffany Kaiser of Allied Propane, Yountville Mayor John Dunbar, jewelry designer Kevin Friedman, Platypus Tours owner Kathy Glass, Dick Grace of Grace Family Vineyards, Iren Jenny of Hope’s Chest, Will Marcencia, owner of Wine Down Media, Napa County Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza, Mike Purvis of Purvis Consulting, Napa Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Travis Stanley, Truchard Vineyards’ Anthony and Suzanne Truchard and Mel Engle of Engle Strategic Solutions.
Event sponsors included: Carneros Studio Napa, Mechanics Bank, Rabobank, Oscar and Denise Renteria of Renteria Vineyard Management, the Doctors Company and the Perfect Puree of Napa Valley. Laird Family Estate and Truchard Vineyards were wine sponsors and Charbay Distillery and Perfect Puree of Napa Valley provided cocktails for the reception.
Grace was crowned the 2019 head celebrity waiter, with Pedroza in second place, closely followed by "co-celebrity" waiters Stacey Biagi and Tiffany Kaiser in third.
Info: copefamilycenter.org, 707-253-1123