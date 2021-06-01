 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Biz buzz: New CEO named for Queen of the Valley Medical Center

Biz buzz: New CEO named for Queen of the Valley Medical Center

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

Terry Wooten has been named chief executive at Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center, effective July 6, said a news release.

Wooten’s health care career spans 25 years with St. Joseph Health and Providence, said the release.

For the past five years, he has led operations covering the two campuses of Providence Mission Hospital in Southern California.

Before that, Wooten was VP for clinical supply chain for St. Joseph Health System Office, and earlier held a variety of roles at St. Joseph Hospital in Orange, California, including director of business & materials resources, surgical services, and endoscopy. Terry earned his master’s degree in healthcare administration from the University of Southern California.

“I am excited about relocating to Napa, joining the team at the Queen and continuing the work of the sisters by serving and meeting the needs of the community,” said Wooten.

After a one-year hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic, the public returns to Veterans Memorial Park to remember America's war dead.

Catch up on Napa County's top news stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $5 for your first 5 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!

Terry Wooten

Terry Wooten

 Submitted image

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Oil Climbs to Highest Level Since 2018 Ahead of OPEC+ Meeting

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News