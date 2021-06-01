Biz buzz: New CEO named for Queen of the Valley Medical Center

Terry Wooten has been named chief executive at Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center, effective July 6, said a news release.
Wooten’s health care career spans 25 years with St. Joseph Health and Providence, said the release.
For the past five years, he has led operations covering the two campuses of Providence Mission Hospital in Southern California.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $5 for your first 5 months!
Before that, Wooten was VP for clinical supply chain for St. Joseph Health System Office, and earlier held a variety of roles at St. Joseph Hospital in Orange, California, including director of business & materials resources, surgical services, and endoscopy. Terry earned his master’s degree in healthcare administration from the University of Southern California.
“I am excited about relocating to Napa, joining the team at the Queen and continuing the work of the sisters by serving and meeting the needs of the community,” said Wooten.
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $5 for your first 5 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
A home-based bagel maker is teaming up with the son of the Third Street property owner to create Winston’s Cafe and Bakery, with Paulie’s Bage…
School official say they have reported to police the allegation by a gay former student of a brutal assault at Napa High in the 1990s.
Amodel railroad group’s battle to stay at the Napa Valley Expo has reached the end of the line — and with it, more than half a century of buil…
In a recently released memo, Napa County Executive Officer Minh Tran reveals that Supervisor Belia Ramos reported him to the California State …
Firefighters at the scene of a fire at Bronco Wine Company’s south Napa storage center were able to save 90% of the warehouse structure and 80…
In place of a traditional Town & Country Fair, the Expo will host a separate carnival and an in-person livestock auction this summer.
Little Omar Gonzalez Hernandez was born with Down syndrome. He also suffered cardiac arrest at age 4-months, and the family is struggling.
Insurers, citing wildfire risk, are declining to renew North Bay wineries' insurance policies with increasing frequency. One natural disaster …
Looking for a ride to the airport from Napa? It’s going to cost you.
Residents differ as to whether June 15 is the right time for the state and county to relax the mask-wearing rules imposed during the coronavir…