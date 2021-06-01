Biz buzz: New CEO named for Queen of the Valley Medical Center

Terry Wooten has been named chief executive at Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center, effective July 6, said a news release.

Wooten’s health care career spans 25 years with St. Joseph Health and Providence, said the release.

For the past five years, he has led operations covering the two campuses of Providence Mission Hospital in Southern California.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $5 for your first 5 months!

Before that, Wooten was VP for clinical supply chain for St. Joseph Health System Office, and earlier held a variety of roles at St. Joseph Hospital in Orange, California, including director of business & materials resources, surgical services, and endoscopy. Terry earned his master’s degree in healthcare administration from the University of Southern California.

“I am excited about relocating to Napa, joining the team at the Queen and continuing the work of the sisters by serving and meeting the needs of the community,” said Wooten.