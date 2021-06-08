 Skip to main content
Biz buzz: New Napa consultant group offers free help for nonprofits

Connie Shapiro, Diane Frankel and Judy Weil of the Nonprofit Consulting Group (NPCG), a group that includes six women with expertise and experience with nonprofit organizations.

Napa residents Diane Frankel and Judy Weil have formed the Nonprofit Consulting Group (NPCG), a group that features six women with expertise and experience with nonprofit organizations.

Their mission is to “increase the effectiveness of small and mid-size nonprofits in achieving their goals by sharing the expertise of experienced consultants," on a pro bono basis. 

Principals are Diane Frankel, Connie Shapiro and Judy Weil. Associates are Mary Bernstein, Lynn Bunim and Lonnie Zwerin.

The range of their services includes these areas: board development, board onboarding and training, board retreats, event concepts, executive coaching, fundraising, human resources and marketing/communications.

“We look forward to attracting new organizations and working with staff and board to solve problems,” said the release.

Lynn is already working with Napa nonprofit NEWS. After developing a work plan Lynn, NPCG and NEWS started the work of strengthening NEWS' relationships with its top donors and developing programs to cultivate new donors.

Judy is currently engaged with the California Youth Symphony working with the organization to update their personnel handbook.

Diane and Connie are working with the Marin Art and Garden Center to help organize their upcoming capital campaign.

Info: diane@consultants-np.org, consultants-np.org

A “wellness lounge” just opened in downtown Napa. Called B12 LOVE, the “natural medi-spa” offers nutrient injections and IV drips to “energize, enhance, and nourish your life,” said the company.

Lynn Bunim

