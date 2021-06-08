Biz buzz: New Napa consultant group offers free help for nonprofits

Napa residents Diane Frankel and Judy Weil have formed the Nonprofit Consulting Group (NPCG), a group that features six women with expertise and experience with nonprofit organizations.
Their mission is to “increase the effectiveness of small and mid-size nonprofits in achieving their goals by sharing the expertise of experienced consultants," on a pro bono basis.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $3 for your first 3 months!
Principals are Diane Frankel, Connie Shapiro and Judy Weil. Associates are Mary Bernstein, Lynn Bunim and Lonnie Zwerin.
The range of their services includes these areas: board development, board onboarding and training, board retreats, event concepts, executive coaching, fundraising, human resources and marketing/communications.
“We look forward to attracting new organizations and working with staff and board to solve problems,” said the release.
Lynn is already working with Napa nonprofit NEWS. After developing a work plan Lynn, NPCG and NEWS started the work of strengthening NEWS' relationships with its top donors and developing programs to cultivate new donors.
Judy is currently engaged with the California Youth Symphony working with the organization to update their personnel handbook.
Diane and Connie are working with the Marin Art and Garden Center to help organize their upcoming capital campaign.
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $3 for your first 3 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
A home-based bagel maker is teaming up with the son of the Third Street property owner to create Winston’s Cafe and Bakery, with Paulie’s Bage…
School official say they have reported to police the allegation by a gay former student of a brutal assault at Napa High in the 1990s.
Amodel railroad group’s battle to stay at the Napa Valley Expo has reached the end of the line — and with it, more than half a century of buil…
In a recently released memo, Napa County Executive Officer Minh Tran reveals that Supervisor Belia Ramos reported him to the California State …
Firefighters at the scene of a fire at Bronco Wine Company’s south Napa storage center were able to save 90% of the warehouse structure and 80…
In place of a traditional Town & Country Fair, the Expo will host a separate carnival and an in-person livestock auction this summer.
Little Omar Gonzalez Hernandez was born with Down syndrome. He also suffered cardiac arrest at age 4-months, and the family is struggling.
Insurers, citing wildfire risk, are declining to renew North Bay wineries' insurance policies with increasing frequency. One natural disaster …
Looking for a ride to the airport from Napa? It’s going to cost you.
Residents differ as to whether June 15 is the right time for the state and county to relax the mask-wearing rules imposed during the coronavir…