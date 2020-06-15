Biz buzz: New NorCal Spa Network unveils blueprint for reopening

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Northern California Spa Professionals Network (NorCal SPA), a new organization of more than 30 spa professionals, has created a comprehensive blueprint designed to help spas recapture their business in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new guidelines, which can be customized to fit any type or size of spa, represent an unprecedented collaboration among the region’s top resort and destination professionals, a news release stated.

“The long-term effects of this new way of working together and sharing information is the wave of the future,” says Alison Abbott, director of Spa and Wellness for Meritage Resort Napa and Vista Collina Resort Napa, and co-founder of NorCal SPA.

“As we began to collaborate and share our goals, our dreams, and our intentions, we realized how incredibly powerful our unified voice could be.”