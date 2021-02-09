Biz Buzz: New ownership announced for Sunrise Montessori of Napa Valley

Sunrise Montessori, a member of the Napa County educational community for nearly 43 years, will have new owners as of this June, said a news release.
Founders of Sunrise, Bonnie Sauer and Janice Tres, believe they have the perfect match for their school, said the release.
“Roger Gribbins and his wife, Amber Hutton, are both educators and traveled the world before settling in Napa to raise their family.”
In mid-June, Gribbins will take the reins as Head of School and Hutton will continue in her current job as a teacher in the Sunrise Elementary Program.
“We are thrilled that we have found the ideal couple to carry on the legacy of Sunrise Montessori. The future looks very bright for our school,” said Sauer and Tres.
“We are thrilled, and humbled, to have the opportunity to become such an integral part of this next chapter of Sunrise Montessori,” said Gribbins and Hutton.
