 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Biz Buzz: New ownership announced for Sunrise Montessori of Napa Valley

Biz Buzz: New ownership announced for Sunrise Montessori of Napa Valley

{{featured_button_text}}
Roger Gribbins and Amber Hutton

Roger Gribbins and Amber Hutton (pictured here with their sons) will become the new owners of Sunrise Montessori of Napa Valley. 

 Submitted image

Sunrise Montessori, a member of the Napa County educational community for nearly 43 years, will have new owners as of this June, said a news release.

Founders of Sunrise, Bonnie Sauer and Janice Tres, believe they have the perfect match for their school, said the release.

“Roger Gribbins and his wife, Amber Hutton, are both educators and traveled the world before settling in Napa to raise their family.”

In mid-June, Gribbins will take the reins as Head of School and Hutton will continue in her current job as a teacher in the Sunrise Elementary Program. 

“We are thrilled that we have found the ideal couple to carry on the legacy of Sunrise Montessori. The future looks very bright for our school,” said Sauer and Tres.

“We are thrilled, and humbled, to have the opportunity to become such an integral part of this next chapter of Sunrise Montessori,” said Gribbins and Hutton.

WATCH NOW: When Will It Be Safe to See Vaccinated Loved Ones?

Photos: Check out these new retail stores now open in downtown Napa

Catch up on Napa County's top news stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

You can reach reporter Jennifer Huffman at 256-2218 or jhuffman@napanews.com

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How to invest in the stock market if you're low on cash

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Editor

Jennifer Huffman is the business editor and a general assignment reporter for the Napa Valley Register. I cover a wide variety of topics for the newspaper. I've been with the Register since 2005.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

How to invest in the stock market if you're low on cash

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News