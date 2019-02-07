NEWS domestic violence and sexual abuse services recently welcomed new board members.
They are: city of Napa Police Chief Robert Plummer, city of American Canyon Police Chief/Captain Oscar Ortiz, Heather Piazza of Piazza Marketing Concepts, Dr. Amy Herold OB/GYN Physician/Chief Medical Officer at Queen of the Valley Medical Center, Parent Rosanna Mairena and Lance Spears of Lance Spears Financial Consulting.
NEWS is dedicated to providing safety, hope, healing and empowerment for survivors of domestic and sexual abuse.
Info: NapaNEWS.org, 707-252-3687