Napa Valley Orthopaedic Medical Group, Inc. announced that Jacqueline K. Nguyen, M.D. has joined the group.
Dr. Nguyen, a California native, graduated from Georgetown University Medical School.
She completed her formal training with fellowships in foot and ankle surgery at hospitals in Australia and in Tennessee.
Nguyen will practice general orthopaedic surgery with a focus on foot and ankle conditions.
The practice also includes: Drs. Michael W. Shifflett, M.D., John N. Diana, M.D., Jason T. Huffman, M.D., Daniel P. Birkbeck, M.D., Brian D. Freeto, M.D., and Jacqueline S. Weisbein, D.O.
Info: 707-254-7117