The North Bay Construction Corps (NBCC), a construction exploration and training program for local high school seniors in their last semester of high school, is now accepting applications for the 2019 Corps. A new Chapter of the NBCC will take place in Napa County at Napa High School.
Launched in 2017, the NBCC is a partnership of the North Coast Builders Exchange, the Career Technical Foundation Sonoma County, the Sonoma County Office of Education, and Santa Rosa Junior College designed to address the growing need for new construction workers.
Construction Corps members meet once a week for two hours and one Saturday a month for five hours over a 14-week period from late January through mid-May.
Info: constructioncorps.org