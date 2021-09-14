 Skip to main content
Biz buzz: North Bay Credit Union named a best credit union to work for

North Bay Credit Union

North Bay Credit Union was ranked nationally as one of the “Best Credit Unions to Work For” by American Banker — and one of only three California credit unions selected.

In addition to competitive salaries, the credit union provides a generous benefits package, including an incentive plan, said a news release. 

North Bay CU has $100 million in assets and offers a full range of loans. The credit union serves everyone who lives, works, or worships in Sonoma, Marin, Napa and Solano counties.

