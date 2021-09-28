Biz buzz: North Bay Credit Union named 'top banking company'

North Bay Credit Union was named the Top Banking Company at the cannabis industry Payments, Banking, and Compliance Conference recently held in Washington, D.C.

“We’re proud to receive this honor,” said Chris Call, North Bay Credit Union CEO.

North Bay Credit Union was also recently named Preferred Banking Partner for the California Cannabis Industry Association and its 400 member businesses representing 15,000 employees in the state.

North Bay Credit Union is federally insured by the NCUA and serves everyone who lives, works or worships in Sonoma, Marin, Napa and Solano counties.