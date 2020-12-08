Biz buzz: ﻿ North Bay Credit Union now serving Napa County

North Bay Credit Union is expanding its field of membership to serve more Northern California residents, said a news release.

The California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation has approved the credit union to serve those who live, work or worship in Marin, Napa and Solano counties, in addition to Sonoma County.

The credit union currently has four full-service branches: Santa Rosa, Rohnert Park, Healdsburg and Sonoma Valley.

