Biz buzz: North Bay Credit Union recognized nationally

Biz buzz: North Bay Credit Union recognized nationally

North Bay Credit Union has been named a “Benefits of Membership Award” winner for providing the highest financial benefit to members — one of only three credit unions nationwide in its asset category to be awarded this honor, said a news release. 

The Credit Union National Association award criteria include an analysis of which credit unions are providing lower loan rates, higher deposit yields and lower/fewer fees compared to banks.

North Bay CU has $90 million in assets. The credit union is federally insured by the NCUA and serves everyone who lives, works or worships in Sonoma, Marin, Napa and Solano counties.

Info: NorthBayCU.com

Kelly Doren

