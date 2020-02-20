Biz Buzz: North Bay group opens Napa Valley caregiver training center

Robert Nations, founder of Senior Helpers North Bay, has opened a Napa Valley caregiver training center to expand the number of paid caregivers in the Napa and surrounding areas.

Senior Helpers has partnered with The Meadows of Napa Valley and The Napa Valley Adult Education to offer a Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) program to launch the center.

Napa Valley Adult Education will provide the instruction and certification. The Meadows will provide the clinical training site.

According to Nations, the average cost of a CNA program is normally about $1,200. The partnership, led by Senior Helpers North Bay, The Meadows of Napa Valley and Napa Valley Adult Education is offering this program for students to receive a CNA certificate for under $500.

Senior Helpers North Bay is the locally owned, Senior Helpers franchise office. They provide non-medical home care wherever a person calls home.

